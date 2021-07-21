Gwen Stefani Discusses ‘Honeymoon Vibes’ Following Her Wedding to Blake Shelton

After marrying Blake Shelton earlier this month, Gwen Stefani is still on cloud nine. She said she’s currently experiencing “honeymoon vibes.”

The 51-year-old singer talked about the “best moment” of her life and her “spiritual journey” on the podcast “Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine.”

Stefani told lovine on Tuesday, “It was really the greatest moment… one of the finest moments of my life, certainly.” “It went above and beyond what I expected.” On Instagram, she also posted a snippet from the interview.

She continued, "One of those things that you think about a lot in your life is you don't know the future and you don't know what's going to happen, but I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place and this place of peace."

While thanking her husband for being “really real and consistent,” the singer remarked that she now “has to figure out how to do the rest of my life.”

“No matter who he’s with or what he’s doing, that man is the same guy you see. When I look at him while he’s sleeping, I notice that he’s the same guy. He’s also incredibly honest, consistent, and sincere. It’s what makes him so appealing and why so many people adore him,” Stefani explained.

The wedding ceremony took place on July 3 at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, and it was officiated by Carson Daly, host of “The Voice.” It was attended by Stefani’s three children, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, as well as close friends and relatives. Gavin Rossdale, her ex-husband, shares them with her.

Shelton has already been married twice. In 2015, he divorced his previous wife.

Over the weekend, the pair played together for the first time since their wedding at the Country Thunder Music Festival.

After declaring, “That’s my wife and best friend, Gwen Stefani,” Shelton kissed Stefani on stage.

On June 24, the singer provided her voice to the “Pool Party” episode of “The Funny Cartoons Show,” which aired on Cartoon Network. Shelton’s most recent music video, “Nobody But You,” was released last year. His wife was also a part of it.