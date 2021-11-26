Gwen Stefani Discusses Christmas Gifts and Family Holiday Traditions with Husband Blake Shelton.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will be spending their first Christmas together as husband and wife, and she’s not expecting too lot in the way of gifts.

Stefani, 52, is gearing up for the holidays. She sat down for an interview with Entertainment Tonight before Thanksgiving, discussing her family’s holiday customs and what her husband might bring her for Christmas.

Stefani, on the other hand, is already comfortable with her existence. She has no expectations of her husband because he is already doing a fantastic job in their relationship. As a result, her Christmas wish is for happiness for the entire family.

“What’s more, guess what? I gave it a lot of thinking. Blake, you performed incredibly well. No, I simply want everyone to be happy and enjoy that moment, you know what I’m talking about?” Stefani remarked.

“It feels like there’s a lot of stress in the air, and all I want for Christmas is for my kids to have the best memories they’ve ever had with me, and I know we’ll be able to achieve that,” she continued.

This year’s “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” features the singer as one of the performers. It has been a family tradition for Stefani and her children — Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7 — to attend Disneyland during the Christmas season. Her parents used to take her and her siblings to Disneyland, she recalled. However, due of the epidemic, the family was unable to do so last year.

“‘Oops, we made the wrong turn,’ my parents would say as they picked us up from school and drove down Harvard Boulevard. We’ll have to go to Disneyland today, I think.’ It’s just one of those yearly rituals for us “Stefani recalled something.

“Last year, we were unable to attend. I bring the kids every year around Christmas, so I’m sure they’d be surprised to learn that I’m actually here right now. They’ll say things like, “Why didn’t you bring us?”” Stefani added in the same interview that her family enjoys cooking turkey for the holidays. Her mother, according to the singer, prefers to cook her own turkey, whereas her husband, Shelton, enjoys experimenting with smaller turkeys.

Shelton also recently spoke with People about how he and his stepsons experiment with different Thanksgiving turkey preparations. , according to. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.