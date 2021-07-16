Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are reportedly “very happy” after their wedding.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are overjoyed after their wedding, but owing to their hectic schedules, they were unable to take a honeymoon.

On July 3, the singer of “Hollaback Girl” and the singer of “God Gave Me You” married. The newlyweds are overjoyed that they are now Mr. and Mrs. Shelton, weeks after their wedding.

People quoted an alleged source as saying, “They appear incredibly happy.”

Another anonymous source told the outlet, “They are both inspired in every aspect with their life.”

At his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, the pair exchanged vows. They did not, however, take the conventional honeymoon and returned to Los Angeles to take care of their work obligations.

“They’re both extremely busy with business this year, and this was the only time they could squeeze in the wedding,” a source told People.

The No Doubt frontwoman is now working on her fifth solo album and gearing up for her autumn residency in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Shelton is filming as a coach on Season 21 of “The Voice.” He’s also getting ready to embark on his “Friends and Heroes” tour in August.

Their big day went off without a hitch, and they were both overjoyed. Only 40 of their closest friends and family members attended the event. Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, Stefani’s sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, were all in attendance.

At the celebration, the pair had a five-tier wedding cake with white frosting and a conventional bride-and-groom cake topper. They also danced to a mix put together by DJ Lucy Wrubel, which included big songs by Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, and Maroon 5.

An unnamed music industry source told People, “It was everything they wanted: family, friends, dancing, the beauty and comfort of the Oklahoma environs, and lots of love and laughing.” “It couldn’t have turned out any better.”

Many people were astonished that Adam Levine, the lead singer of Maroon 5, did not attend the event.

Carson Daly, their other “The Voice” colleague, was also in attendance and even officiated the ceremony. Stefani previously stated in an interview that their wedding would be small, uncomplicated, and enjoyable. She also stated that they will have a small number of guests.

"I don't think there will be many musicians on the guest list. It'll be like my mother and father. It's going to be all about the family. This is something we are looking forward to.