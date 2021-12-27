Gus Moore, Mandy Moore’s son, receives a doll from the actress’s days as a pop star [photo].

Gus Moore, Mandy Moore’s kid, received a special holiday gift from his father, Taylor Goldsmith: a doll from the actress’s days as a pop star.

On Christmas Day, the 37-year-old actress shared a snapshot of her 10-month-old son playing with a wooden toy next to a doll that looked like her when she was a teen singing success on Instagram Stories. The doll wore a bright blouse with a pair of red patterned leggings and had her famous blonde hair. Moore’s autograph was on the toy, which also came with accessories like a purse.

Mandy wrote her Instagram Story, “Also, @taylordawesgoldsmith thought it would be hilarious to get this for Gus.”

Later, the “This Is Us” star turned to Instagram to post two photographs and a video of her family celebrating Christmas together.

“From the Goldsmiths, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.” “Thanks also to @nonajames for Gus’s new favorite toy,” she said in the post, referring to a set of bells as her son’s new favorite toy.

“So cute that Taylor handed a mandy moore doll to baby gus,” a fan wrote on Twitter, referring to a screenshot of Moore’s Instagram Story and a copy of the actress’ family Christmas photo. (Text courtesy of Google Translate) Moore has always been outspoken about the joys of parenthood and her first-time motherhood experiences.

During an Instagram Live with Dr. Ashurina Ream, a registered psychologist and perinatal mental health specialist, in July, she frankly discussed parenting.

“I had these preconceived assumptions about myself as a mother,” the actress admitted at the time. “I knew it was going to be difficult, but I thought to myself, ‘Oh, I might have this sort of naturally maternal side,’ whatever that is.” But I think I didn’t realize the worries, fears, and sense of responsibility that came with becoming a mother.” “I believe when I envisaged parenting, I expected something along the lines of, yeah, you find community… and you go to Mommy-and-Me classes and baby classes,” she explained at the time.

Moore also talked about her thoughts of inadequacy when Gus was just three months old.

Moore also talked about her thoughts of inadequacy when Gus was just three months old.

"All of a sudden, I felt like, 'I'm not good enough for him.' I'm not sure how to be his mother. I know how to feed him, but am I up to the challenge?' I was just feeling unproductive, so I'd look at my.