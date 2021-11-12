‘Gunpoint robbery,’ a man sentenced to life in prison for killing his partner, and the Liverpool Remembrance Mess

According to Lancs Live, a police cordon has been erected on Kiln Lane and the areas surrounding the Kiln Lane playing grounds.

Residents in the region claim that a ‘gunpoint robbery’ occurred last night, Thursday, November 11.

Residents who had recently relocated to the region were awoken by police cars responding to an incident.

The following is what a dog walker who did not want to be identified said: “We’ve only recently relocated to the area. At around half-past six this morning, two police cars and one police van arrived at the intersection with Kiln Lane and woke us up.” Here’s where you can keep up with the latest news.

A bully was sentenced to life in prison today for battering a vulnerable mother to death and then abandoning her while on the lookout for narcotics.

As he sold lie after falsehood from the witness stand during his murder trial, Kevin Ashton claimed Helen Joy’s horrible injuries were self-inflicted.

After hearing the killer relayed his partner’s death to his cannabis dealer and his father but never to the emergency services, jurors found him guilty in just 143 minutes.

When he was finally apprehended, he had the audacity to mutter, “My f***ing bird is dead, and I’m getting the blame now.”

Anger over Liverpool’s Remembrance celebrations has grown since Christmas markets and a large wheel were placed near the city’s Cenotaph.

Before this week’s anniversary festivities, some of the markets and the wheel were set up on St George’s Plateau, near to the memorial, prompting complaints.

The council claimed it had no choice but to make the change due to ongoing issues with the long-delayed Lime Street redevelopment.

Cllr Richard Kemp, the opposition leader, has slammed the decision to put the markets and wheel on the plateau before Armistice Day.