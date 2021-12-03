Gun-machine Kelly was once injured with a knife in an attempt to impress Megan Fox.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the 31-year-old rapper discussed the early stages of their relationship and how he failed to impress Fox.

“It was just a rough night,” Kelly explained before revealing how he used Travis Barker’s gift knife, which was engraved with the title of Kelly’s fifth studio album, “Tickets to My Downfall.”

Kelly went on to say that he tossed the knife in the air and tried to catch it, but it stabbed his left hand instead. During the broadcast, the rapper showed host Jimmy Fallon his scar.

“When a knife got trapped in [it], that was the result. Because you know how you’re supposed to catch it when you throw it up? ‘Check this out,’ I said as I looked at [Fox]. ‘Ugh!’ I exclaimed “Added the rapper.

After seeing this botched effort, Fallon playfully extrapolated what Fox must have observed “You are the most interesting person I’ve ever met. I want you to kiss me.” Kelly, whose actual name is Colson Baker, said Fox begged for sutures as soon as he left the house in the morning.

Kelly and Fox initially met on the set of the action thriller “Midnight In The Switchgrass,” which was released on July 23, 2021, in March 2020. Later that year, in November 2020, the couple walked the red carpet together at the American Music Awards.

Kelly “absolutely sees marriage in his future with Megan and pals could 100 percent see them being engaged within the next year,” a source told ET in December 2020.

“Megan doesn’t think about getting engaged [or]married,” the insider continued, “and she doesn’t have a timeframe in place, and it’s not something that really crosses her mind.”

Kelly will next be featured in films such as “Good News,” “Punk,” and “Good Mourning with a U.” In contrast, Fox will appear in films such as “Big Gold Brick,” “Johnny & Clyde,” and “The Expendables 4.”