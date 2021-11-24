Gun-machine Kelly slams the Grammy Awards after receiving no nominations.

Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, took to Twitter on Tuesday to mock the Grammys after learning that he didn’t receive a single nomination for the awards show’s 64th season.

After the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2022 awards, he tweeted, “WTF is wrong with the Grammys.” In the comments area, his admirers instantly expressed their displeasure with the nomination snub.

“You are deserving of the entire world, and I wish we could have given it to you… All of the prizes would be yours if it were up to us. Beyond that, your talent and art fade away, but please accept my apologies… ILY, ILY, ILY, ILY, ILY, ILY, ILY, ILY “One of his followers responded to his tweet.

“JOIN ME IN SAYING IT!! Machine Gun Kelly was deserving of a Grammy nomination!! “another enraged supporter tweeted. “Have faith in me. You are deserving of a Grammy, but the Grammys are not deserving of you. They have no idea how talented you are since you made it abundantly evident how passionate you are and how strong the movement is! Man, we adore you.” Machine Gun Kelly was interviewed by the Recording Academy earlier this year, but his accomplishments were completely ignored, according to some admirers.

“So they interviewed you earlier this year under the guise of XX Year, and then… @RecordingAcad wtf, you guys must’ve forgotten about that?” one of the fans wrote.

Kelly, who is dating Megan Fox, has never received a Grammy nomination despite his album topping the Billboard 200 chart. He released his “Tickets to My Downfall” album last year, which garnered him the Billboard Music Awards’ Top Rock Artist award.

The American singer made news lately as he and his 12-year-old daughter Casie, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon, walked the red carpet together at the American Music Awards, where he won Favorite Rock Artist.

The two wore matching all-black outfits with silver jewelry and chains to the event.