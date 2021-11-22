Gun-machine Kelly and his 12-year-old daughter walk the red carpet at the 2021 American Music Awards.

Gun-machine Kelly strolled hand-in-hand with a very special date—his young daughter—at the 2021 American Music Awards. The rapper, 31, was joined by his 12-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon, to the award event on Sunday.

With his fiancée, Megan Fox, by his side, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, has been an amazing treat for the cameras throughout his prior red-carpet outings. According to Page Six, he had Casie with him this time, cheering him on as he won an award that night.

Kelly and Fox, 35, made their red-carpet debut at the 2020 AMAs in November. The “Papercuts” singer made a statement at this year’s AMAs for the second year in a row by sharing an endearing father-daughter moment on the red carpet.

Casie told ET that she was having a good time with her “awesome father.” Fox was also unable to attend the concert due to a filming commitment, according to MGK.

Before going away, the father-daughter pair, dressed to the nines in identical black attire, locked their pinkies and kissed their thumbs in a beautiful handshake.

MGK received the award for Favorite Rock Artist at the 2021 AMAs, in addition to delighting fans with the greatest daddy-daughter encounter on the red carpet.

While his daughter joyfully watched from the audience, the rapper accepted the trophy.

The singer of “Bloody Valentine” stated the award was not supposed to be televised at first, but it was modified because “fans spoke very loudly.”

As he won the prize, Kelly remarked, “I want to accept this for all the aspiring musicians, for everybody who wants to play an instrument, rap, sing, not only rock artists, but all the artists who are rockstars.”

“Finally, I’d want to state the following. I saw a headline that said the rockstar era is over, yet it looks to me like it’s still going strong!” Before stepping offstage with his prize in hand, the musician stated.

On the same night, MGK presented the award for New Artist of the Year at the 2021 AMAs.