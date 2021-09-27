Gun-machine After an alleged altercation with Conor McGregor, Kelly gets into another brawl.

Machine Gun Kelly is said to have been into a confrontation over the weekend, only weeks after his claimed altercation with Conor McGregor at the MTV VMAs in 2021.

Kelly was one among the performers at Saturday’s Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky. A fight erupted between the 31-year-old singer of “Bloody Valentine” and a concertgoer during his performance after an unnamed man in the audience bumped Kelly as he was singing.

Festival security got engaged in the confrontation, according to video, but Kelly managed to throw what appeared to be a punch. The footage does not show if Kelly’s fist made contact with the man.

Kelly was able to finish his act despite being taken away by security.

According to Page Six, the artist’s representatives did not reply to calls for comment, and the Louder Than Life Festival had no reaction.

While Kelly was on stage, the crowd chanted “you suck” and shouted “boos,” according to another viral video. Some of them even raised their middle fingers to the performer.

Kelly added, seeming discouraged at one point, “Well, enjoy the rest of the show.”

Some fans speculated that the crowd reacted this way to the “Dirt” singer because he bashed Slipknot earlier this month at another music festival. The band was described by Kelly as “old, crazy dudes wearing masks.” He also expressed his gratitude to the audience for not being “50 years old, wearing a f–kin’ crazy mask on a f–kin’ stage.”

In the comments portion of the YouTube video, some social media users blasted Kelly.

“Eminem came first, then Slipknot. It’s impossible to fix stupidity. One person said, “RIP MKG.”

“MGK believes he is better than the rest. It took a long time for this to happen. Another commented, “Eminem is having a nice chuckle lol.”

“Eminem’s ‘rap’ career has come to an end, and now Metal fans are putting him out! A third user said, “This will teach him to be f–king humble.”

Despite the videos, Kelly slammed rumors that he was booed off the stage on Twitter.

“I don’t know why the media constantly lies in their narrative against me, but all I witnessed at the event were 20,000 great fans chanting every word and 20 furious people,” he tweeted.

Kelly’s clash with the concertgoer was his second public altercation this month. At the MTV VMAs, he allegedly got into a fight with mixed martial artist Conor McGregor. According to reports, McGregor requested a photo from MKG, but the artist denied and pushed the UFC fighter after his request was turned down. Brief News from Washington Newsday.