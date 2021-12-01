Guillermo Del Toro’s star-studded ‘Cabinet Of Curiosities’ casts Rupert Grint.

Rupert Grint has been cast in director and screenwriter Guillermo del Toro’s new Netflix anthology series.

The 33-year-old English actor’s participation in “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” was exclusively revealed by Deadline Tuesday.

Grint will join Luke Roberts, F. Murray Abraham, Essie Davis, Ben Barnes, Andrew Lincoln, Glynn Turman, and Hannah Galway in a cast that includes Luke Roberts, F. Murray Abraham, Essie Davis, Ben Barnes, Andrew Lincoln, Glynn Turman, and Hannah Galway. Demetrius Grosse, Elpidia Carrillo, Tim Blake Nelson, Crispin Glover, Peter Weller, and Sebastian Roché all appear in the film.

Since his role in Apple’s “Servant,” the “Harry Potter” star has been on the Mexican filmmaker’s radar. According to the outlet, Del Toro previously praised Grint’s performance in the TV series, even adding that the actor “nearly stole the show” with his portrayal.

It’s not unexpected that del Toro chose Grint for his horror anthology, given that the filmmaker hand-picked the talent that would work on the series, which will include two of his original pieces, according to Deadline.

Del Toro will serve as executive producer and co-showrunner on the enormous project. According to Variety, the series will feature “eight unprecedented and genre-defining sinister narratives meant to challenge traditional notions of horror, ranging from the macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy,” with Panos Cosmatos, Vincenzo Natali, and Jennifer Kent writing and directing the episodes.

The Daily Mail had already revealed earlier this month that Grint had been spotted on the set of the anthology series in Ontario, Canada, prior to the formal announcement this week. On the outside set at the time, the actor was wearing a brown wool coat and carrying bags, according to the site.

Apart from “Cabinet of Curiosities,” Grint’s next film will be “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” which will be released on HBO Max on January 1.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Grint recently made headlines after his old co-star Tom Felton revealed a photo of him, Bonnie Wright, and James Phelps on social media when they reconnected to film the special project in secret.

Felton joked in an Instagram post that his "Harry Potter" character, Draco Malfoy, secretly wished to be a redhead like Grint and Wright, who played Ron and Ginny Weasley, respectively. Phelps, who had to color his hair for the movies because he isn't a natural redhead, agreed with Felton's caption.