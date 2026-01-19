Guillermo del Toro to Receive London Critics’ Circle’s Dilys Powell Award

Guillermo del Toro will be honored with the prestigious Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film at the 46th London Critics’ Circle Film Awards on Sunday, February 1, 2026. The Mexican filmmaker, known for his visionary approach to storytelling, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, calling it “an honor to receive the Dilys Powell Award from a group I greatly admire.” He added, “Working in this industry continues to be the joy of a lifetime.”

A Career Marked by Innovation

Del Toro’s cinematic journey spans over three decades, during which he has directed 13 films. He first made his mark with the 1992 indie horror Cronos, but it was his 2006 Spanish-language fantasy Pan’s Labyrinth that earned him a Best Original Screenplay Oscar nomination. In 2018, del Toro achieved international acclaim when he won both Best Picture and Director for The Shape of Water, also securing the Best Direction award at the BAFTAs.

His latest work, Frankenstein, premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2025 for Netflix and is making waves in the ongoing awards season. The film has received particular praise for del Toro’s direction, the performance of Jacob Elordi as the creature, and for several craft categories. Del Toro’s unmatched world-building skills have earned him recognition not just from audiences, but from critics worldwide.

Past Award Recipients and Esteemed Recognition

Del Toro’s upcoming accolade adds to a list of esteemed recipients of the Dilys Powell Award, which celebrates distinguished filmmakers. Past honorees include figures such as Ken Loach, Judi Dench, Quentin Tarantino, Kate Winslet, and Michelle Yeoh. Last year’s recipient, actor Daniel Craig, was also celebrated for his contributions to the cinematic world.

As the 2026 London Critics’ Circle Awards approaches, del Toro’s achievement resonates as a testament to his lasting impact on cinema. This marks a pivotal moment not only in his career but also in the continued recognition of filmmakers who shape our cultural landscape through unforgettable storytelling.