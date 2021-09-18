Growing up on the Wirral, there are nine oddities you might not have noticed.

The Wirral boasts a variety of distinguishing qualities, from miles and miles of magnificent beaches to peculiar features and quirky Wirral behaviors.

While it may be difficult to pinpoint, many of us who grew up on or reside on the Wirral are all too familiar with the various features that make it so unique.

People eccentricities can often be much more obvious to those watching from afar.

We invited anyone, whether they reside in the borough or not, to tell us about the Wirral’s weird idiosyncrasies, and while some of the responses may have been expected, as a native Wirralian, some of them may have surprised you.

“Same bus stop signs, same Merseyrail, same (or similar) accent: yet absolutely unrecognisable otherwise,” one visitor from Liverpool described Wirral as a “weird alternate universe.”

Others say it’s the borough’s shared behaviors with its cross-water neighbors, including as the use of terminology like “the Asda,” “Home and Bargains,” and how everyone is “made up” about everything.

While the Wirral has a lot in common with its cross-river neighbors, there are some aspects that are uniquely Wirral.

We look at some of the quirky characteristics that make the Wirral special, according to readers of The Washington Newsday.

This isn’t an entire list; we asked for your ideas and suggestions on social media. However, if there is something you believe we missed, please let us know in the comments area.

Having a home ‘on the Wirral’

The unique language employed to name the borough is one of its most peculiar qualities, and it is frequently a cause of heated controversy.

“Locals usually say the Wirral, never just Wirral, as if the word peninsula is implied!” one individual said.

Another person suggested that the ‘the’ is simply lurking silently in the background, not completely absent, even if it is unspoken, describing one of the borough’s oddities as “the silent ‘the’ in Wirral.”

Another person pointed out that there is not just a 'the' but also a 'the'.