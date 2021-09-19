Grimes Explains Why Elon Musk’s Son Doesn’t Address Her As Mom.

Grimes revealed new information about her and Elon Musk’s 16-month-old baby X A-Xii.

In a video documenting her Met Gala preparations for 2021, Grimes, whose true name is Claire Elise Boucher, informed Vogue that their son refers to her by her first name rather than “mom” or “mama.”

People cited her as stating, “I think having a baby was a great rebirth for me, like artistically.” “It’s strange to claim that I’m a mother. That word doesn’t resonate with me for some reason.”

“Which is also pretty strange since X says ‘Claire,’ but not ‘mama,’” she continued. “Which is the case… I’m like, ‘How are you doing…?’ Maybe he can sense my dislike for the word’mother.’”

Grimes added that she doesn’t understand why she has a “disgust for [the word],” but that she respects it. “I just don’t, I can’t empathize with it,” she continued.

In February 2020, Grimes confirmed her pregnancy. She was featured on the digital cover of Rolling Stone, where she discussed pregnancy and parenting.

“Getting pregnant — the sort of sadness of agreeing to it, even though it’s this beautiful thing,” she remarked of her song “So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth.”

“It means abandoning your body and your freedom as a girl. It’s a bizarre sacrifice, yet just half of the population is required to make it. When I decided to do it, it was incredibly meaningful for me to actually go through the act of unprotected sex,” she told the site.

Grimes went on to say that when she had “unprotected sex,” she felt like she was sacrificing her power. She went on to say that she felt like she had “capitulated” and that she had made a “deep commitment” by doing so.

Grimes also gushed about Musk in the interview. “I genuinely adore my boyfriend,” she says. So I was like, ‘You know, sure,'” she said of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, adding, “He’s just extremely excellent at talking me out of my nonsense.” I’ve learnt a lot about managing my emotions.”

Last May, the singer gave birth to her son.

X A-Xii is Grimes’ first child, but Musk is also the father to 17-year-old twins Xavier and Griffin, as well as 15-year-old triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian.

Nevada, his first son, died of SIDS at the age of ten weeks in 2002.