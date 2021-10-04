Grimes Contributes She Trolled the Paparazzi Who Pursued Her After Elon Musk’s Split, Saying, “It Worked.”

Grimes, a Canadian musician, shared on Instagram on Sunday that she taunted paparazzi who followed her after she and Elon Musk announced their separation on Sept. 24.

When the paparazzi followed her for a week, the 33-year-old performer stated that she was “very agitated.” She realized, however, that it was a “opportunity to troll” them.

She added in her post, “Paparazzi followed me to a shoot so I tried 2 think what I could do that would create the most onion-ish possible headline and it worked haha.”

She allegedly arranged a photo of herself reading Karl Marx’s “The Communist Manifesto,” which was snapped up by the paparazzi.

She posted the photo on Instagram alongside a screenshot of the headline from the New York Post, which was followed by her faked photo. The headline stated, “Grimes seen reading Karl Marx following split with world’s richest man Elon Musk.”

“This headline is wow wtf lol im dead,” she continued. “Full disclosure, I am still married to e and am not a communist.”

She went on to compliment Marx’s book, pointing out that it contains some “clever” concepts. She, on the other hand, is optimistic about the future of cryptocurrency and gaming.

“Personally, I’m more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I believe might be done through crypto and game, but I haven’t worked out enough of that idea to express it,” she said. “Regardless, my political views are difficult to articulate because the political systems that most inspire me have yet to be implemented.”

Finally, she threatened the paparazzi that if they continue to “chase” her, she will devise new methods to “meme” them. She also invited followers to submit ideas for how to do it.

Fans expressed their displeasure in the comments area.

“Photo inception if you start using this as your press photo,” one fan said.

“Honestly, I love how the lines between ‘stuff grimes normally does’ and ‘stuff that’s enough like grimes that we can’t tell if it’s satire’ get more blurred every day,” another admirer said.

Keep the internet perplexed, queen.”

Musk, 50, had been dating Grimes for three years. X A-Xii is the name of their baby child.

Grimes was last seen in the July 23 release of the short film “Discord – The Movie.” Musk, on the other hand, will be seen in the upcoming television series “Interplanetary Quest.”