‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is a medical drama that airs on ABC. Winston and Hayes should be best friends, according to fans.

Grey’s Anatomy first premiered on ABC in 2005. The television show is presently in its 17th season, making it one of the longest-running primetime television shows in history. While many of the drama’s episodic stories revolve upon medical situations and take place in Seattle’s fictitious Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, Grey’s Anatomy is actually about the hospital’s doctors and staff’s connections and relationships. Fans have been asking for Dr. Winston Ndugu and Dr. Cormac Hayes, two relatively new characters, to form a close bond on screen.

Both Dr. Ndugu and Dr. Hayes first appeared on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in the 16th season.

Dr. Hayes and Dr. Ndugu were among the new characters introduced in Season 16 of the medical drama, which aired from September 2019 to April 2020.

Dr. Ndugu is played by Anthony Hill.

“Teddy (Kim Raver) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) will cross paths with a few of old friends from their past,” Deadline reported at the time. “Watchmen’s Anthony Hill will play Winston, a former Tufts student with whom Maggie used to work.”

Dr. Maggie Pierce and Dr. Ndugu’s reconnection turned out to be more than just old coworkers bumping into each other. Dr. Ndugu fell in love with her and was going to ask her out before she relocated to Seattle, it was subsequently discovered. The two get engaged later in the episode.

The other new doctor introduced in Grey’s Anatomy’s sixteenth season is played by actor Richard Flood. Dr. Cormac Hayes, the new head of Pediatric Surgery at Grey Sloan, will be played by him, according to Deadline in 2019. “After Karev, played by original Grey’s Anatomy cast member Justin Chambers, was fired after last season’s finale and now works at Pacific Northwest General Hospital, Hayes will fill the job left vacant.”

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ has a history of strong bromances and tight friendships… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.