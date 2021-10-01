‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is a medical drama that airs on ABC. Meredith Grey and Nick Marsh’s Shocking Reunion Has Fans Reacting.

Fans of “Grey’s Anatomy” responded to the unexpected reunion that occurred in Season 18’s opening episode. Fans were surprised to learn that it was Scott Speedman’s Nick Marsh who reconnected with Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey on Thursday.

While fans of the long-running series were aware that a major character will return in Season 18, they had no idea it would be Nick Marsh. The character made his first and final appearance on the show in a single episode of Season 14, when he flirted with Meredith while recovering from kidney surgery.

Marsh and Meredith were reunited in the Season 18 opener when the latter ran into him in a Minnesota restaurant while being recruited by a neurosurgeon played by Peter Gallagher.

Marsh, a neurosurgeon, is expected to play a pivotal role this season. Promo teasers for Season 18 of “Grey’s Anatomy” have announced that “someone from Meredith’s past” would return as a series regular.

Fans have had mixed views to Speedman’s surprising return to the series as Nick Marsh, with some speculating that he and Meredith will begin a love relationship this season.

“Plsssssss I’ve been hoping for Nick Marsh to return on Grey’s Anatomy!!!! One fan tweeted, “Meredith fell in love with him in one single show and the chemistry was so intense right away!!!”

“It’s clear that Dr. Nick Marsh is Meredith’s objective. Another reader remarked, “They even met in a bar.”

While some fans were overjoyed to see him return, others were disappointed by the reunion. “So you’re telling me I waited two friggin years for Merhayes just for Nick Marsh to return?” one fan enquired.

“They made it out to be Nick Marsh… “I know they flirted and fans liked him, but eh idk,” someone another wrote.

Speedman didn’t reveal much about his plot in an interview with Deadline, but he did said he was glad to be returning.

“It was a fantastic show with fantastic people, and it came at the perfect time for me. He added, “I wanted to get in, and then when I learned what the tale may be, that piqued my interest.”