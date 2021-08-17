‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is a medical drama that airs on ABC. Kelly McCreary, the actress, is expecting her first child.

Kelly McCreary is expecting her first child with husband Pete Chatmon, and she is overjoyed. On Monday, the 39-year-old actress shared the wonderful news via her Instagram account.

“When being late arrives on time… Surprise! She wrote, “WE’RE HAVING A BABY!” “Pete and I are overjoyed to be expanding our family and to be able to share the news with you!”

McCreary posted a photo of herself smiling while holding a positive pregnancy test. On the set of the long-running ABC series “Grey’s Anatomy,” the actress who plays Dr. Maggie Pierce met her husband. In the year 2019, they married.

Chatmon intended to have a baby as soon as they married, the actress stated in an exclusive interview with People. McCreary, on the other hand, wanted to reach specific professional milestones before becoming a mother.

She told People, “I’m really happy to have a spouse who is simply rah, rah, excited for this child to come into our lives and discover all of the ways that becoming parents will disrupt and test everything that we have planned.” “However, because we’re doing it collectively, we’ll be able to adapt. And because this child is so desired and adored, whatever occurs will be the correct thing to do, and we’ll figure it out.”

The actress also discussed how she and her spouse planned to teach their child life skills.

McCreary told the newspaper, “My spouse and I each developed a wishlist of the top five things we would want to convey.”

“And, you know, I believe total self-love and self-acceptance are at the top of that list. It’s everything I’d tell my younger self.”

Co-stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and Caterian Scorsone all gave her helpful pregnancy advise, according to the actress.

She described them as “extremely helpful and supportive resources.” “I couldn’t ask for a finer work atmosphere in which to gain this experience. It’s such a welcoming place for parents and expectant mothers.”