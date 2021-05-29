‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is a medical drama that airs on ABC. Instead of Owen Hunt, fans believe Kevin McKidd would have made a great Hayes.

Grey’s Anatomy has one of the most devoted fan bases of any television show.

The popular ABC medical drama has been on the air for 17 years and continues to draw viewers in week after week. As a result, it’s generated its own version of the kind of discussion that genre classics like Star Wars usually get. Fans have recently taken to Reddit to recast Kevin McKidd in a role other than Owen Hunt.

Grey’s Anatomy’s Kevin McKidd

Hunt arrived at Seattle Grace after serving in the military, according to Fandom. From there, he became friends with Cristina, played by Sandra Oh, and was steered through the hospital politics while dealing with his own PTSD. Hunt has gone through a lot during his time on the show, from his turbulent relationship with Cristina to his unexpected child who showed up on his doorstep.

Hunt’s story became increasingly convoluted as the series progressed. His role evolved into a great study of mental illness, and while some of these depictions did not age well, they gave McKidd the opportunity to extend his wings. Some Reddit users, though, think he might have done it as a different persona.

Is it the same performer in a new role?

It all started with a simple photo of McKidd with a beard on Reddit, captioned, “we were robbed of Owen with a beard.”

Fans speculated about how McKidd could have worn the beard in the future, perhaps as a brand-new character. While the discussion was primarily amusing, it did raise an interesting issue regarding how the show’s viewers would like to see it. While many people joined in, it eventually turned into a discussion on how well-written Hunt is and how McKidd might have made Dr. Hayes a better character.

