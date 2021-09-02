Gregg Leakes’ Net Worth Before His Death: NeNe’s Husband’s Wealth

Gregg Leakes, a businessman who participated on the TV show “Real Housewives of Atlanta” with his wife Nene Leakes, died of colon cancer. Following the return of his cancer after two years in remission, the entrepreneur was admitted to the hospital in June and underwent surgery.

Gregg’s net worth was estimated to be $4 million at the time of his death, based on his work as a real estate investor and a television personality. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he made the most of his fortune in the last 20 years by investing in real estate in Atlanta, Georgia.

In addition to his business endeavors, the billionaire is well-known for his relationship with NeNe, who first appeared on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in 2008. Gregg and his wife starred in various episodes of the show until 2021. Other shows on which he has appeared include “Watch What Happens Live,” “The Wendy Williams Show,” and “Bethenny.”

After an eviction notice was filed in September of the previous year, the Leakes were forced to leave their 5,000-square-foot house in Duluth in December 2008. Gregg owes $6,240 in back rent, according to the complaint. At the time, the businessman stated that they could no longer afford the house.

However, in 2015, the couple bought a $2.1 million home in the same neighborhood. The mansion was a 10,000-square-foot residence with six bedrooms, seven baths, gorgeous marble floors, and a fountain-encircled swimming pool.

Gregg was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2018 after spending 15 days in the hospital in May of that year, according to People. To control his sickness, he had chemotherapy, which had an impact on his relationship with NeNe.

The TV show made the majority of NeNe’s fortune, which is estimated to be around $14 million. Before leaving in 2015, she was said to have earned a base salary of $1 million for each season of the reality show. The star’s high pay earned her the title of Bravo’s highest-paid Housewife at the time.