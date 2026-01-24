Gregg Araki’s ‘I Want Your Sex’ Receives Mixed Reviews at Sundance 2026

Gregg Araki’s latest feature, *I Want Your Sex*, has made its premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, drawing a wave of mostly positive reviews from critics. This marks the filmmaker’s return after more than a decade since his last feature, *White Bird in a Blizzard* (2014). The film stars Cooper Hoffman as Elliot, a young man thrust into the role of a “sexual muse” for the renowned artist Erika Tracy, played by Olivia Wilde.

Premiere Sparks Mixed Reactions

Although the film was passed over by both Cannes and Venice, a festival source revealed that Araki ultimately chose Sundance as the launchpad for his return to the big screen. The reception has been surprisingly warm despite previous rejections, with many critics praising the film’s provocative themes and stylish execution. The *I Want Your Sex* buzz has sparked some overhype, typical of the festival’s high-energy atmosphere, but positive reactions have emerged from reputable outlets like Variety, Deadline, The Wrap, and THR. However, not all critics were impressed, with some like ScreenRant and Screen calling the film “limp” and lacking the impact of Araki’s earlier works.

The plot follows Elliot, who lands a dream job with Erika, a provocative artist, only to find himself pulled into a world of sex, obsession, betrayal, and ultimately, murder. The tension between artistic ambition and personal morality sets the stage for an intense, high-stakes narrative that pushes the boundaries of eroticism and psychological drama.

Araki, known for his *Teen Apocalypse Trilogy* (*Totally F***ed Up*, *The Doom Generation*, *Nowhere*), brings a similar sensibility to *I Want Your Sex*, with dark themes surrounding power dynamics and sexual obsession. While the director has continued to work in television, notably directing episodes of *13 Reasons Why* and *Dahmer*, his return to film has rekindled interest in his distinct, boundary-pushing style.

Despite mixed reviews, *I Want Your Sex* has sparked intrigue for its bold subject matter and Araki’s unique vision. Fans of his previous films, particularly *Mysterious Skin*, may find much to appreciate in this ambitious, if divisive, return to the feature film world.