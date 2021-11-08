Green Goblin, the iconic villain from Spider-Man, Makes an Appearance on the Official Poster; Fans React.

The official Twitter account for Marvel’s next film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has released a poster showing one of the famous villains, Green Goblin. Green Goblin, on the other hand, was not apparent at first glance, and the official handle advised followers to “zoom in” on the image to see the legendary villain.

“The Multiverse has been unleashed. #SpiderManNoWayHome comes exclusively in movie theaters December 17,” the official Twitter account posted on Sunday evening, alongside a poster showing Spiderman fighting another villain dubbed Dr. Otto Octavius.

“Go ahead, zoom in on those details,” they wrote in the same tweet thread, encouraging admirers.

Fans flooded the comment area with screenshots of zoomed-in photos almost instantly.

“Green Goblin got a new costume, new helmet, and a whole new glider for Spider-Man: No Way Home!” said one fan.

Another enthusiast speculated that the image contains more villains, such as Electro and Sandman.

A Twitter user uploaded two photographs of the Green Goblin’s appearance in Spider-Man movies for comparison, in addition to the comments area. The user captioned the photographs, “From 2002 to 2021, the return of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.”

The highly anticipated film’s teaser was leaked in August 2021, speculating the return of Green Goblin in the following edition. Jon Watts directed the action-adventure film, which stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Alfred Molina, Harry Holland, and Jamie Foxx.

Tom Holland, 25, told Empire Magazine last month that he is worried of “ruining” the film for fans if he talks about it too much before its release.

“It’s the first time I haven’t had a contract since I was cast as Spider-Man,” Holland told the site. “And it’s just… it’s extremely hard for me to talk about because there are so many things I’d like to talk about that would help me elaborate on what I’m trying to say. I can’t, though, because it would ruin the movie.” On December 17, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be released in theaters. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase Four, it will be the fourth film.