Green Day to Headline Super Bowl 60 Opening Ceremony in Bay Area

Green Day, the iconic punk band from the East Bay, will open Super Bowl 60 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, marking a landmark celebration for both the game and the region’s musical heritage.

The band—comprising Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool—has been chosen to lead the opening ceremony on February 8, 2026, ushering in the 60th anniversary of the Super Bowl with a high-energy performance. The NFL’s selection of Green Day is seen as a tribute to both the storied history of the Super Bowl and the band’s Bay Area roots, adding local flair to the global event.

Super Bowl 60 Set to Celebrate Six Decades of History

The opening ceremony, which is set to air live at 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET) on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock, and Universo, will also feature a procession of Super Bowl Most Valuable Players (MVPs) from the past six decades. This ceremonial gathering will accompany Green Day’s performance of their most beloved hits, ensuring that fans of all ages are treated to a dynamic musical experience. Expected songs include their breakthrough 1994 anthem “Basket Case” from the album *Dookie*, alongside more recent tracks that have kept the band at the forefront of rock music.

“We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard!” said Green Day’s lead singer, Billie Joe Armstrong. “We are honored to welcome the MVPs who’ve shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let’s have fun! Let’s get loud!” The excitement surrounding their performance highlights not only Green Day’s relevance but also their deep connection to the Bay Area community.

In addition to the opening ceremony, Green Day is set to headline the FanDuel Party powered by Spotify at Pier 29 in San Francisco on February 6, 2026, alongside fellow local band Counting Crows. This performance is part of a larger series of major shows in the Bay Area, further cementing Green Day’s status as one of the region’s most influential musical acts.

Super Bowl 60, which takes place at Levi’s Stadium, will be the first time the venue hosts the championship since 2016, when it was the site of Super Bowl 50. The stadium’s continued role as a premier sports and entertainment venue reflects the ongoing appeal of the Bay Area as a global hub.

Following Green Day’s set, the pregame festivities will continue with Charlie Puth performing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile singing *America the Beautiful*, and Coco Jones delivering the Black national anthem, *Lift Every Voice and Sing*. The diversity of these performers reflects the NFL’s commitment to showcasing a broad spectrum of musical styles and voices in line with the spirit of the game.

Super Bowl 60 will also feature an anticipated halftime performance by Puerto Rican reggaeton sensation Bad Bunny, who is expected to bring his global appeal to the stage. Known for his chart-topping album *Un Verano Sin Ti*, Bad Bunny’s world tour has broken records, grossing over $100 million in its first months. His halftime show is set to be one of the most memorable in recent Super Bowl history.

Green Day’s participation in Super Bowl 60 not only underscores their importance in the music industry but also highlights the powerful intersection of sports and music. Their journey from East Bay clubs to the world’s biggest stage mirrors the evolution of the Super Bowl itself—from a sporting event to a global cultural phenomenon.

As the countdown to Super Bowl 60 continues, fans are eagerly anticipating a night that blends football, music, and local pride in a truly unforgettable celebration. Green Day’s performance promises to set the tone for a historic evening that will honor the past and look forward to the future of the game.