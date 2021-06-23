Green banana and saltfish recipe

Vanessa Bolosier, a food writer, adds, “I love the simplicity of this recipe.” “The individuals you’ll see ordering this for lunch in Guadeloupe are usually the large guys: truck drivers, builders, and people who work hard under the scorching Caribbean sun.

With this dish, a glass of ‘Ti’ punch is a must. It’s a simple, everyday dinner that’s served in enormous servings, and it’s one of my favorites.”

Ingredients are as follows: (Serves 4)

4 thick cutlets of salted cod (available in larger supermarkets and Caribbean stores)

2 bananas (green) per person

sunflower oil, 6 tbsp

2–3 smashed garlic cloves

1 bay leaf

4 thyme sprigs

2 sprigs parsley, chopped

Lime juice (1.5 limes)

1 deseeded and finely chopped habanero chili

2 sliced onions

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 large cucumber, peeled, grated

1 large avocado

Method:

Put the salted cod in a saucepan, add cold water to cover, bring to the boil and boil for five minutes. Drain off the water and repeat the process. Drain.

Wash the green bananas thoroughly. Cut off both ends and make a 1cm-deep slit lengthwise; once boiled, the skin will drop off easily. Boil the green bananas for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat two tablespoons of oil in a wide, shallow pot over a medium heat. Add the cod and cook for about two minutes on each side. Add the garlic, bay leaf, thyme sprigs, chopped parsley, juice of one lime and half the chilli and cook for five minutes. Reduce the heat and add four tablespoons of water. Cook for five minutes over a low heat, then set aside.

In a frying pan (skillet), heat four tablespoons of oil over a medium heat, add the onions and cook for about 10 minutes, until they become translucent. Add a little salt to taste, a pinch of pepper and the remaining chilli. Tip the onions over the cod.

Squeeze the juice of half a lime over the cucumbers. Peel the avocado and cut into small cubes.

Drain the green bananas and serve on a plate with the cod, cucumber and avocado.

