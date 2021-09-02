‘Great News,’ says Twitter in response to Piers Morgan’s acquittal over Meghan Markle comments.

On social media, Piers Morgan’s recent “win” in his ongoing dispute with Meghan Markle drew varied reactions.

After he questioned the Duchess of Sussex’s claims of suicidal thoughts on his old talk program “Good Morning Britain” in March, Morgan received a record 57,793 complaints, including one from Markle herself, according to the U.K. media regulator Ofcom. However, the media watchdog finally determined that the journalist’s comments were “not in violation of its broadcasting standards” at the time.

Ofcom noted, “Mr. Morgan’s statements were potentially hurtful and disrespectful to viewers, and we recognize the strong public outrage to them.” “However, we gave due consideration to freedom of expression. Broadcasters are allowed to incorporate unpopular viewpoints as part of genuine public discourse under our guidelines, and the vigorous pushback to Mr. Morgan from other contributors gave crucial context to viewers.”

Morgan took to Twitter soon away to applaud Ofcom’s decision that he was “entitled to disbelieve [Meghan and] Prince Harry,” and that restricting his right to do so would be a “chilling restriction on freedom of expression.”

Morgan was hailed by a number of fans and Twitter users, with one saying that the regulator’s decision was “exactly correct.”

“Congratulations for maintaining your composure in the face of a Duchess who attempts to intimidate people into silence,” the Twitter user added.

“Excellent news, Piers; I hope @GMB is obliged to give you substantial compensation for lost wages, emotional suffering, and anything else your attorneys can think of.

“Finally, justice has been served,” wrote another.

“You made the right decision. You have an uncanny ability to spot and expose liars, and nowadays, some people believe that if you don’t agree with someone, it’s a personal issue motivated by malice. That’s not the case! It’s just plain talk and independent thought, which is sorely needed in today’s world, according to a third user.

Others, on the other hand, were disappointed by the regulator’s decision and chastised Morgan for disregarding Markle’s mental health issues.

“There is a distinction to be made between challenging statements and pursuing a personal vendetta against someone, especially in a professional setting. You rage as Meghan Markle breathes. One guy said, “This is hardly something to bask in.”

‘Pier Morgan,’ I said. I am a firm believer in Karma. You are quite aware that you are mistaken, as are many others. OFSTED has revealed that it is a shaky and outmoded institution with a panel of persons (just like the Oscar panel). Another critic stated, “Out of touch with present times.”

