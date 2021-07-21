Grandad was taken aback when he awoke and went to look in his pond.

After catching a man pouring disinfectant into his pond in the middle of the night, killing his 25 precious koi and goldfish, a grandfather was horrified.

William Pritchard, 60, was startled awake when his security system sent him a message warning him to movement outside his retirement complex house in Runcorn.

He peered out the window and noticed a man walking by, but didn’t think much of it and went back to sleep.

When they get home and open their door, the couple is devastated.

The next morning, however, he discovered that all of the £500 worth of goldfish and young koi were dead or floating in foamy water.

William was terrified when he checked his security camera and saw a stranger putting chemicals into his pond.

“I walked to the bedroom window and saw this person going away with a squeezy bottle in his hand,” William recounted, horrified.

“I didn’t think much of it.

“When I awoke later that morning, all the fish in the pond were dead.

“I saw bubbles, foam, and dead fish,” says the narrator.

“I was taken aback. I was watching the movies and noticed that the camera had caught him.

“I was baffled as to why he did it.

“The youngsters were enamored with the fish, and they even gave them names. I don’t have the courage to tell them.

“On the side, there were one or two fish swimming about, and I fished them out and put them in water, but they didn’t survive.”

Since an injury caused him to retire from his profession as a joiner, William had been keeping fish at his retirement living complex.

“I used to go sit next to the pond and draw, and now it’s been taken away from me,” he explained.

Mr Pritchard said his patterdale terrier Toto woke him up at 1.40 a.m. on July 6, and he subsequently received a notice from his security system on his phone.

The next day, the father-of-four showed the tape to his partner Pauline, 53, before clearing away the pond, pump, and filter.

“I’ve done it three or four times,” the grandpa of eleven stated.

“I had to scrub the inside of the pond, but it had already exhausted the filtering system.

“I.” “Summary concludes.”