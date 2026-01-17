Graham Norton’s Thriller “Forever Home” Set for 2026 TV Adaptation

Channel 5 has announced the upcoming six-part drama adaptation of Graham Norton’s thriller novel “Forever Home,” set to air in late 2026. With a star-studded cast and an intriguing mix of dark humor and suspense, the series promises to captivate fans of both crime dramas and Norton’s distinctive wit.

Plot Twists and a Star-Heavy Cast

The story revolves around Carol Crottie, a woman who, after settling into her new home in a small Irish town, makes a chilling discovery: the body of a long-dead woman hidden in her basement. This revelation unravels the mystery of her partner Robert’s first wife, Joan, who was believed to have vanished but is later revealed to have been murdered. As Carol digs deeper, she begins to suspect that she is living with a killer.

Leading the cast is Denise Welch, famous for her roles in “Waterloo Road” and as a panelist on “Loose Women,” who portrays Carol. The ensemble includes notable names such as Lewis Cope, Jenny Walser, Samantha Bond, Amy Nuttall, and Douglas Henshall, making for a compelling cast sure to draw attention from viewers across the UK.

The adaptation is directed by Paul Gay and Claire Winyard, with Clara Salaman adapting the screenplay and serving as executive producer alongside Graham Norton. This marks Norton’s second collaboration with the screen, following the success of the 2022 ITV adaptation of his debut novel, “Holding.”

“Forever Home” is produced by FilmNation Entertainment and Mediapro, known for their high-quality international dramas, and promises to bring a blend of suspense, dark comedy, and intricate storytelling. Fans of Norton’s novels can expect a thrilling ride through the complex emotional landscape of later-life relationships, all while navigating a deepening mystery.

As the series nears its 2026 premiere, the excitement continues to build around whether Channel 5 will successfully capture the same blend of tension and humor that has made Norton’s novels so popular among readers worldwide.