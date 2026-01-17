Graham Norton Welcomes Star Cast For Story-Filled January Episode

A packed celebrity sofa, live music, and a series of candid revelations marked the January 16, 2026 edition of The Graham Norton Show on BBC One, as host Graham Norton guided a high-profile group of guests through an evening that mixed career updates with personal anecdotes.

The episode brought together newly knighted actor Idris Elba, award-winning performers Erin Doherty and Wunmi Mosaku, veteran actor Martin Freeman, and singer-songwriter Olivia Dean, creating a broad snapshot of current British film, television, and music.

Honours, returns, and new roles

Elba’s recent knighthood for services to young people became an early talking point, with the actor explaining that he nearly missed the honour after overlooking the official letter and being left with just days to respond. While amused by the mishap, he noted that the recognition meant most to his mother.

The actor also confirmed that his Apple TV+ thriller Hijack will return for a second season, revealing that the new episodes will explore events following the original plane hijacking. The first season’s success, he said, made continuing the story an easy decision.

Doherty, whose recent work has earned major awards, reflected on the contrast between her professional achievements and a more awkward personal moment: being scolded by her mother for swearing during an awards speech. She admitted the lesson did not fully stick, after letting slip another curse during her 2026 Golden Globe acceptance.

She also discussed her role as Mary Carr, leader of the Forty Elephants, in Disney+ period drama A Thousand Blows, highlighting the significance of being able to use her natural accent on screen for the first time. Doherty shared that co-star Stephen Graham initially doubted her casting, having only seen her as Princess Anne in The Crown, before changing his view on learning she was from Crawley.

The pair also appear together in Netflix drama Adolescence, which earned them major recognition at the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards. Graham won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, while Doherty took Outstanding Supporting Actress, before Doherty added a Golden Globe win in early 2026.

From early inspiration to audience stories

Mosaku used her appearance to spotlight her latest project, the period horror film Sinners, revealing that she only learned on the final day of filming that the role had been written specifically for her. She traced her path into acting back to childhood viewings of the musical Annie, which inspired her to research actors’ careers and eventually audition for RADA.

Freeman spoke about stepping into Agatha Christie’s world for the television adaptation Seven Dials, set in the Roaring Twenties and shaped by the aftermath of the First World War. He also addressed his commitment to accents, explaining that he stayed in character throughout filming The Responder to ensure authenticity.

Music rounded out the evening, with Olivia Dean performing her single “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” live in the studio before joining the conversation. The show concluded with Norton’s long-running Big Red Chair segment, as audience members attempted to share their own memorable stories.

The January 16 broadcast reinforced the programme’s enduring appeal as a showcase for unscripted celebrity moments. BBC One has already confirmed next week’s lineup, featuring Anthony McPartlin, Declan Donnelly, Clare Foy, Joe Keery, and Tinie Tempah.