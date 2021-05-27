Graham McTavish Says He’d ‘Absolutely’ Return for Season 6 of ‘Outlander’

Dougal MacKenzie appeared on Outlander for only two seasons, but he left an indelible impression. Graham McTavish portrayed Clan MacKenzie’s battle lord. Despite Dougal’s death at the hands of Jamie Fraser in season 2, the show usually runs in flashback (and even flash-forward) mode, allowing several characters to return to the series. In a recent interview, McTavish stated that if asked, he “definitely would” return to Outlander.

Is Dougal MacKenzie going to return?

McTavish has already appeared in the series, though not as his original role. Fans were ecstatic to see him in Season 5 of Outlander as Buck MacKenzie, Geillis Duncan, and Dougal’s unmarried son.

In season one, Geillis announced to Claire that she was pregnant with Dougal’s kid. After the witch trial, Claire assumed Geillis and her baby were dead, however Geillis wasn’t executed since she was pregnant. The infant was handed to another couple, William John and Sarah MacKenzie, to raise after she gave birth to a boy. Buck is the nickname for William Buccleigh MacKenzie.

Buck makes an appearance in Outlander Season 5 Episode 7 when he meets Jamie and Claire’s son-in-law, Roger MacKenzie. McTavish said it was a pleasure to play his character’s son in a behind-the-scenes film.

He remarked, “I get to come back and be younger, be in the show with folks I’ve worked with previously and folks I’ve never worked with before.”

Graham McTavish is eager to return to the set of ‘Outlander.’

McTavish told Express that he wouldn’t rule out returning for future seasons.

McTavish told Express that he wouldn't rule out returning for future seasons.

"You know, I'd definitely do it. I had such a great time filming Outlander for the two and a half years that I was there.