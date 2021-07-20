Graeme Hall explains whether or not you should give ice cubes to your dog.

Graeme Hall, the ‘Dogfather’ on TV, has spoken out regarding whether or not people should offer their pets ice cubes in the summer.

The star of Channel 5’s Dogs Behaving (Very) Bad spoke out against the present uncertainty around popular methods for keeping your dog cool.

It comes after a social media debate erupted when a Facebook post went popular, warning of potential dangers, and many commenters couldn’t decide which course of action to take.

Now, Graeme advises that providing ice to dogs could result in other complications.

“Consensus among vets appears to be that feeding ice cold water to drink is unlikely to induce bloat, but ice chunks can be a choking hazard or lead to tooth damage,” Graeme told The Mirror.

“On a hot July day, nothing could have prepared dogs for ice. On the other side, we must safeguard them.”

He suggests adopting other strategies to assist dogs cope with the heat, but one piece of advice stands out: don’t walk when it’s too hot outside.

“Cool pack mats, which are relatively new, are fantastic for dogs to sleep on and are less messy than wet towels, but it’s critical to avoid walking in extreme heat.

“After all, only insane dogs and Englishmen venture out in the midday sun.”

“High temperatures can cause breathing problems, especially in elderly and short-nosed dogs, as well as heatstroke, and scorching pavements can burn paws.

“Walk early in the morning and late at night.”

Yvonne Jones, a dog first aider based in Liverpool, has also spoken out about the issue, stating that if the animal is not showing indications of heatstroke, it is fine to feed them frozen snacks, ice cubes, and canine ice cream.

However, if a dog is showing indications of heatstroke, you should take them to the vet for treatment and use safe cooling measures instead.

“One article that I see widely shared with reference to ice cubes and frozen sweets is well-intentioned but a little misleading,” the 46-year-old explained.

