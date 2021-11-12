Graeme Edge, drummer and co-founder of the Moody Blues, has died at the age of 80.

“It’s a pretty depressing day. Everything we performed together has Graeme’s voice and personality, and luckily, that will continue “Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues penned the song. “When Graeme announced his retirement, I knew the Moody Blues wouldn’t be the same without him. That’s exactly what occurred. He did, after all, keep the group together over the years because he enjoyed it.” Edge co-founded the band in the 1960s, and Hayward remembered how they evolved into the band Edge desired. He also admired Edge’s poetry and drumming abilities.

“He did it beautifully and masterfully, while also creating an atmosphere and setting that the music would not have been able to achieve without his words. For our last trips together, I asked Jeremy Irons to recreate them, and it was just magical “Added he.

Edge and his parents, according to Hayward, were really welcoming when he first joined the group. He went on to say that they had almost nothing in common, yet they had a great time making the best music they’d ever heard.

“Graeme was one of the music industry’s great characters, and there will never be another like him. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family “He came to a conclusion.

Following Edge’s death, Moody Blues bassist John Lodge rushed to Twitter to express his sorrow.

“When the White Eagle of the North is flying overhead,” he tweeted, “…unfortunately Graeme departed us today.” “With his magnificent lyricism, friendship, love of life, and his ‘special’ style of drumming that was the engine room of the Moody Blues, he was the White Eagle of the North to me.” When the Moody Blues formed in 1964, Edge was one of the founding members. Denny Laine, who would later join the Wings, was briefly a member of the band. Following Laine’s departure in 1966, Lodge and Hayward joined the band. From the beginning to the end, Edge was the only member of the Moody Blues. He did, however, retire in 2019.

When Laine quit, Edge told Rolling Stone that the band was on the verge of breaking up. “We started to regroup and reconsider our direction” after getting Lodge as the new lead vocalist and bassist, Edge remarked.

