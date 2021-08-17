Gracie Gomez, Selena Gomez’s 8-year-old sister, mocks her in a TikTok video, saying, “You embarrass me.”

On TikTok Monday, Selena Gomez shared a hilarious encounter with her 8-year-old sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey. Gracie looks at the camera in the video and tells Gomez, “You disgrace me.”

The video then switches to a tape of the 29-year-old singer yelling, “I just wiped the entire TikTok!” Gomez was made fun of by the little one.

At the end of the video, Gomez can be seen explaining Snapchat to Gracie, saying, “See? This is the place to be. Snapchat is the place to be!”

On the same day, one of the admirers took to Twitter to post the TikTok video. “Selena Gomez shared a video with her sister on Tiktok. Her Snapchat era is returning!?” The video was captioned by a fan.

Mandy Teefey, Gomez’s mother, has Gracie with her husband Brian Teefey. Mandy, on the other hand, has Gomez with her ex-husband, Ricardo Joel Gomez.

This isn’t the first time the artist and her younger sister have featured on TikTok. The sibling duo recreated a scene from the comedy “Full House” last month.

Gomez and Gracie replicated the battle between Stephanie Tanner’s character Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure’s D.J. in the video.

Perez Hilton, a popular writer, shared the TikTok video on Twitter, writing, “Selena Gomez and her little sister replicate this legendary scene from Full House.” “It’s adorable!”

Gomez is a devoted sister who never fails to show her affection for her younger sister. She also collaborated with Gracie on a video in 2017.

The singer uploaded a nice video of herself and Gracie high-fiving. In the caption, she said, “I will always let my sister know she is strong, daring, and gorgeous.” “She’ll be taught that her voice matters. She will see the value of being a leader and will inspire people with her honesty.”

In terms of work, Gomez will next be seen in the television series “Only Murders in the Building,” which will premiere on August 31. The singer will perform alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, two great comedians.

She also lent her voice to the upcoming animated series “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” which will be released on Oct. 8.