Grace Franklin Sings “Ain’t No Way” As A Tribute To Grandmother Aretha Franklin [Watch].

A video of Grace Franklin, Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter, singing one of her grandmother’s songs has been making the rounds on the internet.

The 15-year-old demonstrated that talent runs in the family by performing a touching rendition of her grandmother’s favorite song, “Ain’t No Way,” at the Los Angeles premiere of “Respect.”

On Wednesday, Jennifer Hudson, who plays the Queen of Soul in the biopic, shared a video of the performance on Instagram.

Hudson captioned it, “Grace Franklin sings ‘Ain’t No Way’ at Respect premiere.”

“What better way to honor Aretha Franklin than for her granddaughter @gfranklin61 to perform her song at the film premiere?” says the caption. She’d be overjoyed!”

The video quickly went viral, receiving over 647,000 views.

It was also posted on YouTube and Twitter by fans. Hudson may be seen introducing Grace in the video.

“The best way to respect their legacy is to do something you know they will love,” Hudson said before passing the microphone to Grace, who was greeted with applause.

“It makes me so pleased to see my grandmother being honored in such a wonderful way. My grandmother’s song, ‘Ain’t No Way,’ is one of my favorites, so I hope you enjoy it!” Grace stated before she began to sing.

Aretha Franklin’s path from choir singer to international superstar is chronicled in “Respect.” Liesl Tommy directed the film, which will be released on Friday.

Hudson and Grace first shared a musical moment on Aug. 4, when they gathered at Grace’s great-house grandfather’s a few days before the film’s debut.

Grace may be seen singing a few words from “Ain’t No Way” in a video, much to the delight of Hudson and other friends who cheered the Queen of Soul’s teenage granddaughter.

“Surprise! It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform for such a talented vocalist. It was so much fun chilling and talking with @iamjhud at my great-old grandpa’s house. It was like though we had met before because she is so down to earth! Grace added with the clip at the time, “She did such an amazing job playing my grandma, I hope all of you enjoy 🙂 @respectmovie #respect #respectmovie.”

The film “Respect” isn’t the only one based on the legendary singer’s colorful career as a performer. In March, National Geographic released “Genius: Aretha,” an eight-episode mini-series about Aretha Franklin’s personal life and career. Her family, on the other hand. Brief News from Washington Newsday.