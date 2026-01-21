Gore Verbinski Critiques Modern CGI, Warns ‘Game Engine Aesthetic’ Impacts Cinema

Gore Verbinski, the acclaimed director behind blockbuster films like *Pirates of the Caribbean* and *Rango*, has sparked a fresh debate about the direction of modern cinema’s visual effects. In a recent interview, Verbinski voiced his concerns over the increasing use of Unreal Engine in film production, claiming that it signals a troubling shift away from the traditional techniques that once defined the magic of CGI in Hollywood.

Shift from Practical Effects to Virtual Production

Verbinski, speaking with *But Why Tho?*, highlighted the growing influence of video game technology on filmmaking, a trend that accelerated with the use of Unreal Engine in virtual productions like *The Mandalorian* and major Marvel projects. He argued that the aesthetic of video games is “leaking into cinema,” a change he believes has made films look increasingly artificial and “video game-y,” a far cry from the groundbreaking CGI of the 1990s.

“There used to be a clear distinction between Unreal Engine, which was designed for games, and Maya, the standard in film production,” Verbinski explained. “Now, that line is blurring, and the results aren’t always favorable. The impact on realism, especially with lighting and textures, is undeniable,” he added, lamenting that films no longer exhibit the same depth and tactile quality they once did.

In his view, the transition away from tools like Maya in favor of Unreal Engine as the primary engine for visual effects represents a “big step backwards” for cinema. While the latter excels in speed and efficiency, it fails to replicate certain natural effects, such as subsurface scattering and skin reflections, which are essential for achieving lifelike results. Verbinski noted that this has led to the rise of “uncanny valley” creatures and animation that feels rushed, as studios prioritize speed over craft.

Despite his critique, Verbinski is not fully rejecting CGI. For his upcoming sci-fi comedy, *Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die*, set to release in February 2026, he has imposed a strict rule: at least half of every frame must feature photographic elements. The director’s adherence to this principle emphasizes his desire to maintain a balance between digital and practical effects, hoping to recapture some of the magic of earlier cinematic eras.

The conversation surrounding CGI’s future in film is heating up as more filmmakers experiment with the blending of virtual production and traditional techniques. While studios embrace cutting-edge technology to create larger-than-life spectacles, Verbinski’s critique serves as a reminder of the risks involved in sacrificing the artistry that once defined the visual effects industry.