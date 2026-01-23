Gordon Ramsay’s Emotional Reaction to Daughter Holly’s Wedding Dress

Holly Ramsay has shared a deeply emotional moment from her wedding day, posting a video showing her father, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, breaking into tears upon seeing her in her wedding dress for the first time.

The model, 26, married Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty in a spectacular ceremony at Bath Abbey in December 2025. In the heartfelt Instagram post, Holly revealed her father’s emotional reaction, capturing the moment when Ramsay, 59, entered the room and became visibly tearful. The video shows him embracing his daughter multiple times while wiping away his tears.

In the caption, Holly wrote: “A moment we have talked about since I was a little girl, I’ll always be your bug. I love you dad.” The tender exchange between father and daughter highlights the personal significance of the day.

Wedding Details and Family Dynamics

Holly’s wedding to Peaty follows their engagement in September 2024, which took place during a holiday in Crete. The two first met through Holly’s sister, Tilly Ramsay, when Tilly appeared on the UK television show Strictly Come Dancing in 2021. Peaty, 31, a gold medal-winning athlete, has since taken on the Ramsay family name, changing his Instagram handle to @AdamRamsayPeaty. Holly has also updated her profile to @HollyRamsayPeaty.

While the wedding was a celebration for the couple, it occurred against the backdrop of some reported tension within the Ramsay family. According to the Daily Mail, a family dispute arose when Adam’s mother, Caroline, was not invited to Holly’s hen do. Despite the family dynamics, the wedding day was clearly a special and emotional one for Holly and her father.