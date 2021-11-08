Gordon Ramsay writes a heartfelt letter to his daughter Tilly.

Gordon Ramsay has released a series of cute flashback photos of him and his daughter Tilly celebrating their same birthday.

The celebrity chef, who is known for his tantrums in the kitchen, took to Instagram to express his pride in his daughter Tilly.

Gordon celebrated his 55th birthday yesterday, while Tilly turned another year older and is now 20 years old, according to the Daily Star.

Gordon caressing his daughter’s forehead, a younger Tilly on MasterChef Junior, and the two glammed up at an event were all captured in adorable images.

The father-of-five captioned the photos, saying: “I can’t think of a better person to share my birthday with than this lovely polite young lady @tillyramsay, who always puts others before herself and has matured into an outstanding role model.

“Happy Birthday, Darling; I can’t wait to see you soon; I adore you.”

Gordon’s celebrity buddies were quick to wish the couple a happy birthday.

David Beckham made the following remark: “@tillyramsay & @gordongram, happy birthday! I’m hoping you’re teaching your father how to dance. I’m sending out a slew of little bees.” According to Alan Carr, “Oh, how sweet! What a lovely gesture. Greetings on your special day!” Tilly, on the other hand, replied, “I love you so much dad,” with love heart emojis.

On her Instagram account, Strictly star Tilly took a similar tactic, posting a throwback photo of herself and Gordon when she was a baby.

She expressed herself as follows: “Happy birthday to the best father in the world!! You have helped me become who I am today by being the most supportive person and best role model I could ever ask for.

“I can’t think of a better person to share this day with, and I can’t wait to rejoice with you; I adore you.”