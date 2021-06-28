‘Goodfellas’ Was Named Something Basic Until a Last-Minute Change

Martin Scorsese is one of the best-known directors in Hollywood. His legendary career has spanned over six decades, and he has scores of critically acclaimed movies to his name.

His most famous work is probably the gangster film Goodfellas. It’s had a far-reaching effect on movies, inspiring generations of directors. Over the decades, it’s become an iconic part of the culture. But it was almost indistinguishable. Goodfellas almost had a different name — and it was really basic — which wouldn’t have diminished its genius.

Goodfellas has become such a staple of film history that it’s difficult to see it being altered in any manner. But it turns out that it almost had a different name. Stacker reports that the book that the movie was based on was called Wiseguy. Naturally, the book’s title was the first to be considered for the film.

However, when it came time to start filming, two other projects at the time had names that were similar. During production, they decided to change the name, to avoid confusion. After all this time, it’s tough to imagine the renowned Goodfellas under a different moniker. But, weird as it may seem today, it was almost called Wiseguy.

‘Goodfellas’ was a groundbreaking movie

Goodfellas debuted in 1990, and according to Mental Floss, some people think it’s actually the best movie ever made. Not everyone agrees, but it’s generally accepted that it is at least the best Scorsese film. And that’s the top spot out of a very long list of impressive movies.

Goodfellas was set in the world of New York organized crime families.