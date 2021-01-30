“Goodbye forever”: Jennifer Garner commemorates beautiful old world

The fact that she can no longer travel due to the Corona crisis is obviously getting on Jennifer Garner’s nerves. And so the actress shares a “sad” video in which she mourns the pre-pandemic period. The sympathy is great.

Going to a restaurant, dating several friends at once, a real workout at the gym, or even just looking at other people’s faces on the street – in Corona Lockdown, these and many more things that bring joy are simply not possible.

And so everyone looks forward to life after the pandemic or, like Jennifer Garner, mourns the pre-Corona days. The Hollywood actress obviously misses traveling above all. And so, in an Instagram video, she pays tribute to all the trips she took before the crisis.

The 48-year-old shared a montage of many clips of herself at airports or on planes – from a time when sleep masks were still worn on planes instead of FFP2 masks, and tight jeans were the garment of choice for many people. The former “Alias” actress also seems to mourn her figure. At least that’s what the title of her short film suggests, which reads: “Travel: A Commemoration (aka Tight Jeans: Goodbye to Never).”

“I’m so sorry for your loss”

The actress is seen in slow motion, packed with suitcases, backpacks and bags, sometimes with sunglasses, sometimes without; sometimes dancing, sometimes jumping, sometimes running, but always in motion and always with a smile on her lips. The post is accompanied by sad piano music.

The entry is very well received by her Instagram followers. The clip already has more than two million views. Numerous fans have commented on the post, including many celebrities. For example, US writer Erin Foster jokes, “I’m so sorry for your loss, I’m sending you lots of love,” while model Gisele Bündchen and actress Diane Keaton left laughing emojis.

“If we get to travel again, can I come with you wherever you go?” asks “Grey’s Anatomy” actress Jessica Chapshaw. And even the airline United Airlines can’t resist commenting: “We can’t wait to welcome you back,” they say.