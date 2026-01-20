Good Morning America Stars Celebrate Will Reeve and Amanda Dubin’s Wedding in Miami

ABC’s “Good Morning America” anchors and a host of celebrity guests gathered in Miami on January 17, 2026, to celebrate the wedding of Will Reeve and Amanda Dubin. Reeve, the son of Superman star Christopher Reeve and event planner Dana Reeve, wed Dubin in a ceremony attended by an array of notable figures from the television network, as well as friends and family.

The event, which took place at an elegant venue in Miami, was a joyous occasion filled with heartfelt tributes on social media from the wedding’s many attendees. Among the high-profile guests were GMA anchors Lara Spencer, Robin Roberts, Sam Champion, and Rebecca Jarvis, who all shared glimpses of the celebrations on Instagram, spreading cheer with their followers. Spencer posted a series of photos from the event, including ones with Roberts and Champion, captioning them with “Still smiling…” to capture the happiness of the occasion.

Roberts, accompanied by her wife Amber Laign, also shared her own snapshots, including one in a striking black-and-white pantsuit, with Laign in a berry-red dress. “Pre-party last night before heading to celebrate a beautiful couple say I do!” Roberts posted, adding to the behind-the-scenes buzz. The outpouring of joy extended to social media as fans expressed their delight at seeing the GMA team together for such a personal event, with one follower commenting, “Everyone looks so lovely,” while another wished the couple “Blessings to Will and Amanda!”

The Wedding of Will and Amanda

Will and Amanda’s journey to this day has unfolded publicly since they first made their relationship official in 2023. Will, whose parents tragically passed when he was just a child, has gained widespread admiration for his resilience and the family legacy that continues to inspire many. He and Amanda announced their engagement in 2024 with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring Will on one knee in front of the Empire State Building. The couple’s romance, which blossomed in the public eye, culminated in their wedding this weekend.

The wedding ceremony itself was carefully crafted, thanks in part to Amanda’s expertise in event planning. Along with her mother, Victoria Dubin, Amanda co-owns Victoria Dubin Events, a highly regarded planning business based in New York. Victoria gave followers a glimpse into the moments leading up to the ceremony, posting a touching message about the bride’s “first look,” noting how she “took our breath away” as her father and she prepared for the big moment.

While official wedding photos have yet to be shared by the couple, numerous candid shots from guests—especially from the GMA team—have filled social media feeds. From convertible rides through Miami to group shots in formal attire, the posts captured the glamour of the event and the warmth among the wedding party. Notably, Gio Benitez, a GMA correspondent, shared a group photo with several of his colleagues, including Spencer, Champion, Roberts, and Laign, which he captioned “Magical night celebrating a magical couple.”

As Will and Amanda embark on this new chapter, their shared passion for travel and adventure will no doubt continue to be a central theme in their lives. Fans have followed their journey through stunning vacations to locations like Paris and India, and now, as a married couple, they look forward to creating new memories together in New York and beyond.

Will’s journey, marked by early tragedy and eventual triumph, has touched the hearts of many, and this wedding represents a hopeful new beginning for the couple. The GMA team’s celebratory posts not only highlighted the joy of the event but also showcased the strong sense of community among the network’s anchors. The wedding itself, while a private moment for the couple, has reminded everyone of the enduring power of love, unity, and friendship.