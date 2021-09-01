‘Good luck,’ says Pierce Brosnan on Regé-Jean Page being the next James Bond.

Regé-Jean Page is rumored to be the new James Bond, and Pierce Brosnan has responded.

From 1995 until 2002, Brosnan appeared in several Bond films. In the films “GoldenEye,” “Tomorrow Never Dies,” “The World Is Not Enough,” and “Die Another Day,” he played himself.

Brosnan was asked about the rumors that the star of “Bridgerton” would take up the role following Daniel Craig in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

With a smile, the “Cinderella” star responded, “Good luck, good luck.” “I think he’d be fantastic.”

For months, rumors have circulated that Page is the frontrunner for the next Bond film. An unnamed source told Page Six just a few days ago that the franchise’s producers are actively in talks with the 31-year-old actor. Henry Cavill, 38, of “Man of Steel,” who auditioned for “Casino Royale,” and George MacKay, 29, of “1917,” are also being considered for the role.

“They’re talking about Regé, but no decisions will be made until after the publication of ‘No Time to Die.’” “They’re concentrating on Daniel Craig’s huge finale,” the source said. “However, Henry Cavill is still in the race; he’s a lot more well-known now than when his name was initially mentioned.”

“Another name is George MacKay,” the source continued. One of the producers from the film “1917” has approached Bond and suggested George. After Daniel Craig, there has been talk of reviving the Bond series with someone younger, and he could fit the bill.”

In December, Page stoked the suspicions by tweeting an allusion to a famous Bond line, “Regency, royalty.” “Shaken and stirred,” says the narrator. When he appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show” in January, he debunked the claims.

The host asked him directly if he was the frontrunner for the part of the unrivaled spy agent 007.

He, on the other hand, merely shrugged it off.

“I believe the internet has many thoughts, and this is one of the more pleasant ones. So, as far as that goes, I can do as I please,” he responded, smiling.

“I believe there is some cultural translation that has to be done here. If you’re a Brit and you achieve any kind of reputation that people admire, they start calling you the B-word… It’s kind of like a merit badge, like the B-word merit badge, and I’m delighted to have it. I’m delighted I’m in a situation like this. Brief News from Washington Newsday.