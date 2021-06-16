Going to the pool? Three of the most sporty swimming outfits were put to the test.

If the lifting of lockdown has you longing to ditch the living room workouts and return to the pool, now is a good opportunity to upgrade your equipment.

A good training swimsuit isn’t just about looking the part; it can also make you feel supported, comfortable, and confident during any type of swim (after all, there’s nothing worse than stopping in the middle of a stroke to fix a flimsy bikini).

Plus, choosing one you enjoy can provide you with that extra push to prioritize a lunchtime dip over another Netflix session. Here’s what we thought of three new bikinis for the season…

ROXY Fitness One Piece Swimsuit in Mood Indigo, £70, is put to the test by Ella Walker (roxy-uk.co.uk)

ROXY may not come to mind when it comes to sports swimwear; its designs are arguably more fashion/trend-driven than practical for jumping into the water. This one-piece, on the other hand, successfully bridges the gap.

The cozzie is made from recycled fabric (high-performance VITA Xtra LifeTM Lycra®) and features a racerback style that allows your arms to move freely while still fitting securely around your torso.

Even if it doesn’t have much of a function, the front half-zip looks fantastic and you’ll find yourself zipping it up and down with pleasure. Unfortunately, it’s not perfect for individuals with a larger breast (Roxy suggests it’s best for A-C sizes), and the removable support pads move around a little. The material, on the other hand, is durable but comfy and slimming, so you’ll get a lot of use out of it.

Abi Jackson puts the Alpkit Nefyn Swimwear Set to the test, which costs £24.99 or £14.99 for the bottoms and top separately (alpkit.com)

Alpkit specializes in outdoor gear, but this sporty two-piece is perfect for laps in the pool or wild swims in the spring and summer. The fabric is lined for added covering and support and is produced with ECONYL® (a material derived from recycled ocean plastics and nylon trash).

We like how well-fitting it is and how robust it is. (This is a brief piece.)