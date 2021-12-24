Gogglebox Izzi Warner’s birthday update has admirers clamoring for more information.

Izzi Warner of Gogglebox has surprised fans with a photo from her birthday night out.

On the popular Channel 4 show, the fan favorite often entertains viewers from the comfort of her own sofa.

Izzi welcomed us back into her house for the latest season, where she and her sister Ellie delivered humorous comments on the week’s best television.

Izzi has kept her fans up to date with her life away from the screen with regular posts on her social media platforms. Series 18 of Gogglebox has officially concluded.

Yesterday was the reality TV star’s birthday, and she celebrated it with a night out.

Izzi greeted everyone who had sent birthday greetings in a “bathroom selfie” she shared with her 342k Instagram followers.

“On my bday night out, the only half acceptable pic I managed to obtain was a toilet selfie,” she remarked.

“Thank you so much for all of the birthday greetings; I’ve been spoiled.”

Instagram users were enthralled by the photo and swamped the comments section with requests for information on where they could get Izzi’s dress.

“You look great!” commented @ryse78. I’d like to know where that clothing came from.” “You look wonderful,” Ruby commented. “Can you tell me where you got your dress?” “Happy Birthday, lovely,” Emily said. I’m in desperate need of this outfit.” “Oooooh LOVE the clothing,” Sarah wrote in a message. “Where did you get that?” “Happy birthday,” Louise said. Where did you get your dress? Xx”