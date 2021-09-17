Gogglebox Ellie and Izzi Warner show off their living room makeover.

Ellie and Izzi Warner’s living room renovation stunned Gogglebox viewers tonight.

Since their initial appearance on the show in 2015, the sisters from Leeds have become regulars on the show.

Ellie and Izzie have become fan favorites, and they even represented the program at the BAFTAs earlier this year.

During the season break, Ellie has been hard at work remodelling her living space, so it hasn’t all been glamorous award shows.

The 28-year-old gave a sneak preview of her new home in August, but Gogglebox viewers got a full view of it today on the season 18 premiere.

The chic living room wowed followers, who flocked to Twitter to express their delight with Ellie’s new backdrop.

“Ellie and Izzi’s living room is wonderful! I love that!” Danielle exclaimed.

“Blimey, have Ellie and Izzy moved house or redecorated?” Ash wondered.

“Bloody love Ellie’s orange wall radiator on,” Ella said.

“Loving Ellie and Izzi’s new living room layout,” Kelly wrote.