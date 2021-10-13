‘Go After It,’ Phaedra Parks said of NeNe Leakes dating again after her husband Gregg’s death.

After losing her husband, Gregg Leakes, last month, Phaedra Parks is encouraging her friend NeNe Leakes to pursue love again.

In an interview with Page Six, Parks, 47, stated that she feels “”If NeNe wants to find love, she is lovely and has a great figure,” she continues, “love conquers all.” So, honey, I say go for it.” The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum’s remark came just days after NeNe, 53, praised the “gentlemen” who messaged her in her DMs after her husband died. “Reading the messages is one of my favorite pastimes. To say the least, they’re motivating “According to Page Six, she stated in a since-expired video on her Instagram Story.

Parks went on to say that she will support whatever makes her friend happy, and that she hopes NeNe will have no regrets.

“Every day in my work, I see individuals die unexpectedly,” Parks, a registered funeral director and mortician, said. “The tears shed over gravestones are for acts left undone and words unspoken. So I just tell people that they must live as if this is their last day, not foolishly, but because they cannot live with regrets. I don’t want NeNe to be remorseful.” Parks, as well as NeNe’s old “RHOA” co-stars Lisa Wu, Marlo Hampton, Porsha Williams, and Eva Marcille, were in attendance at NeNe’s “Celebration of Life” party for her late spouse.

The occasion, which took place at NeNe’s Linnethia Lounge in Atlanta last month, was characterized by Parks as “a great moment.” She went on to say that she was “very proud” of NeNe’s accomplishments as a businesswoman, wife, and mother.

“‘Whatever you need, I’m there,’ I always tell her. That’s how I’m with all of my pals “she continued.

NeNe is “holding up well,” according to Parks, but she doesn’t think her pal will ever “get over” Gregg’s death.

“I just talked to her last week and we laughed,” she said, “so she’s doing about as well as anyone could anticipate from someone in her situation.” “However, losing a spouse is difficult. It’s difficult to let go of anyone, but especially someone like Gregg, who adored NeNe. It’s difficult because he was her strongest supporter.” Gregg, who had colon cancer, died on September 1 at the age of 66 after a long struggle. He was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018 and had been in remission for two years when NeNe disclosed in June that he was in the hospital recovering from surgery after his illness returned.

