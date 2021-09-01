GMB has been cleared by Ofcom following Piers Morgan’s remarks about Meghan Markle.

Piers Morgan’s inflammatory comments regarding the Duchess of Sussex, which sparked more than 50,000 complaints, did not violate the broadcasting rules, according to Ofcom.

Mr Morgan’s statements were “possibly damaging and disrespectful,” but the regulator said it “took full consideration of freedom of expression.”

The decision was described as a “resounding win” by the presenter.

As the Taliban were interviewed, the GMB was criticised for being at an all-time low.

Mr Morgan departed Good Morning Britain after claiming he didn’t trust Meghan’s assertions during her Oprah Winfrey appearance.

The incident on March 8 became the most widely discussed in the watchdog’s history, and it was revealed that Meghan had filed a formal complaint against Mr Morgan with ITV.

“This was a delicately balanced decision,” Ofcom stated in a statement. We recognize the strong public outcry to Mr Morgan’s statements, which were potentially hurtful and disrespectful to viewers.

“However, we gave due consideration to freedom of expression. Broadcasters are allowed to feature unpopular viewpoints as part of legitimate public debate under our guidelines, and the forceful rebuttal to Mr Morgan from other commentators gave crucial context for viewers.

“However, we’ve urged ITV to be more cautious in the future when it comes to programming that discusses mental health and suicide. To ensure that viewers are appropriately protected, ITV may consider using timely warnings or signposting of support services.”

“I’m happy OFCOM has validated my freedom to mistrust the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s inflammatory comments to Oprah Winfrey, many of which have shown to be untrue,” Mr Morgan tweeted after the judgment. This is a big win for free expression and a big loss for Princess Pinocchios. “Will I be able to keep my job?”

Meghan, 40, said that when she expressed worries about her mental health, she was disregarded, and that racist remarks were made before the birth of her son, Archie.

“I’m sorry, I don’t trust a word she says,” Mr Morgan remarked during the ITV show after a tape of Meghan describing her mental health and suicide ideas, as well as royal officials’ knowledge of them.

“If she read me a weather report, I wouldn’t believe her.”

