Gloss over it: 5 new lip gloss colors that brighten up your mouth

As the epidemic age trend for all things fresh and dewy continues, matte lipstick takes a back seat this season, with a slew of new glosses fighting for a spot in your make-up bag.

However, with highly pigmented products that give rich color and sheen, you can still pack a punch.

Here’s our pick of the greatest new lip glosses on the market, ranging from barely-there to spectacularly bold…

£14 for Glossier Ultralip Villa

Glossier has created the perfect gloss-meets-balm combo, complete with a hint of color. Ultralip (in the shape of a bullet rather than a liquid) is available in nine gently gleaming colours – Villa is the ideal ‘your lips’ location.