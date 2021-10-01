Gloria Estefan claims she was sexually abused by a relative when she was nine years old.

Gloria Estefan has spoken up about being abused by a distant relative when she was a child. She claimed the man threatened to kill her mother if she reported his actions to anybody.

“I was 9 years old when this happened, and this was someone my mother trusted,” Estefan said on Thursday’s episode of the Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk: The Estefans.” “He was related to me, but not in a close way.”

The 64-year-old singer didn’t name her attacker, but she did say he was “in a position of authority” because she attended his music school.

“He immediately began telling her how talented I was and that I required extra attention, and she felt fortunate that he was giving me such attention,” the singer explained.

The man used to compliment Estefan “little by little,” according to Estefan. But, once she “revolved” against his inappropriate behavior, he began threatening her.

“I realized this was a terrible scenario, and when I resisted and told him, ‘This cannot happen, you cannot do this,’ he said, ‘Your father is in Vietnam, your mother is alone, and I will kill her if you tell her,’” she said, adding that the man was “crazy.”

It wasn’t her fault, the Grammy-winning singer was certain. She didn’t have the confidence, though, to inform her mother.

“I tried everything I could think of to avoid attending to that school. She uploaded an audio tape of a discussion she had with her father, who was in Vietnam at the time, in which she could be heard making excuses for not going to music school.

The pop artist claimed that stress and anxiety caused her hair to fall out. She eventually informed her mother of her ordeal. The mother phoned the cops right away.

“They told my mother not to press charges because they stated having to go on a stand would cause me more trauma,” she recalled. “Knowing that there must have been more victims is the one thing that makes me feel bad.”

When she published her successful song “Conga,” the man allegedly wrote a letter to the newspaper criticizing her music.

“I was so enraged at the time that I was about to blow the lid off everything,” Estefan explained.

The musician is set to appear in the next film “Father of the Bride,” which is now in post-production.