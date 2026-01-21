Glasgow Film Festival 2026 Reveals Full Lineup With World Premieres

The Glasgow Film Festival (GFF), set to run from February 25 to March 8, 2026, has unveiled its full lineup, promising a diverse selection of films, including 11 world premieres. Notable among them is the documentary Molly Vs The Machines, which chronicles a father’s emotional battle against Big Tech after the tragic death of his daughter, Molly Russell, in 2017. Directed by Marc Silver, the film explores Molly’s social media-driven descent into despair, shedding light on the personal cost of digital platforms. The film will be distributed in the UK by Scottish company Cosmic Cat.

Films Competing for the Audience Award

Alongside these premieres, 10 UK debuts from emerging filmmakers will compete for the prestigious Audience Award, the festival’s only competitive category. The films come from a diverse range of first- and second-time directors. While the award has previously been sponsored by Mubi, the festival confirmed that this year, it would proceed without a sponsor, following the conclusion of a two-year partnership and the controversy surrounding Mubi’s 2025 Sequoia funding issue.

Among the highlights of this year’s competition are Rebuilding, starring Josh O’Connor, which tells the story of a Colorado cowboy attempting to reconnect with his estranged daughter, and Atropia, a gripping drama that won the US Grand Jury Prize at Sundance. This film stars Alia Shawkat and Callum Turner, and is produced by Luca Guadagnino.

The festival will also shine a spotlight on Scottish cinema, with 13 local films showcased. One of the standout offerings is Psalms of The People (Sailm Nan Daoine), a Gaelic-language documentary directed by Jack Archer, which explores Scotland’s cultural heritage through traditional psalm singing.

In a particularly unique entry, Welcome to G-Town, the debut feature from twin brothers Ben and Nathan McQuaid, centers on shape-shifting aliens that land in Glasgow. The film marks the McQuaid brothers’ first venture into filmmaking, presenting a micro-budget sci-fi thriller with a local twist.

Fans of horror films will also find something to look forward to, as the FrightFest segment of the festival, running from March 5 to 7, will feature the world premiere of Jailbroken, directed by Vasily Chuprina. This action-packed thriller, set entirely in a single prison cell, is expected to captivate audiences with its tense atmosphere and gripping storyline.

This year, for the first time, GFF will open and close with UK premieres of films shot in Glasgow. These films are Felipe Bustos Sierra’s Everybody To Kenmure Street, a documentary set to premiere at Sundance 2026, and California Schemin’, the directorial debut of actor James McAvoy, which will have its world premiere at TIFF 2025.

Further UK premieres include Alice Winocour’s Couture and Pete Ohs’ Erupcja, both of which had their world premieres at the Toronto Film Festival. As part of this year’s festival, GFF will also commemorate the 100th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe’s birth with screenings of iconic films like The Asphalt Jungle and Some Like It Hot.

The 2026 edition of the Glasgow Film Festival marks a significant milestone for its new leadership. Paul Gallagher, the newly appointed head of programming, is working alongside program manager Chris Kumar, while Seonaid Daly steps into the role of CEO following the departure of Allison Gardner last year.

The full list of world premieres and other anticipated films includes:

Bone Keeper (dir. Howard J. Ford)

(dir. Howard J. Ford) Bury The Dead (dir. Adam O’Brien)

(dir. Adam O’Brien) Deathkeeper (dir. Tristan Barr)

(dir. Tristan Barr) Effi o Blaenau (dir. Marc Evans)

(dir. Marc Evans) Jailbroken (dir. Vasily Chuprina)

(dir. Vasily Chuprina) Molly Vs The Machines (dir. Marc Silver)

(dir. Marc Silver) Red Riding (dir. Craig Conway)

(dir. Craig Conway) Psalms of The People (Sailm Nan Daoine) (dir. Jack Archer)

(dir. Jack Archer) Sinsin And The Mouse (dir. Yukinori Makabe)

(dir. Yukinori Makabe) The Trick (dirs. Matt Fich, Chris Baker)

(dirs. Matt Fich, Chris Baker) Welcome To G-Town (dirs. Ben McQuaid, Nathan McQuaid)

The festival will also feature films vying for the Audience Award, including: