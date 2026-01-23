Gladiators Launch New Event as Series 3 Intensifies

The popular BBC gameshow Gladiators will unveil a second brand-new event in next week’s episode, as the show continues to ramp up the action for its third season. The event, called Everest, will see a gladiator and a contender face off on a platform 21 feet above the arena, with a large barrier separating them. As the platform tilts, the two competitors will be challenged to push each other off in a test of strength and balance.

New Challenges to Raise the Stakes

Everest is the second of three new events introduced this season, following the debut of Destruction in the previous episode. In Destruction, two contenders race against one gladiator down a series of four 8ft barriers, aiming to smash through them and hit a final button to claim victory.

Presenter Bradley Walsh, who has become a familiar face on the show, teased that these new challenges will heighten the drama. “We’ve got three new events that really raise the stakes, testing both the Gladiators and contenders in completely different ways,” Walsh said. “There are definitely a few surprises in store, with some unbelievable edge-of-your-seat moments.”

While two of the events are new, the third is a return of a fan-favorite from the show’s original run. Walsh’s son, Barney, also hinted that viewers would be thrilled by the return of the classic event, saying, “I think people will be glad to have it back.”

Since its revival in 2024, Gladiators has quickly become a hit, attracting audiences with its combination of physical endurance and strategic competition. The show pits everyday contenders against a roster of elite athletes, known as the Gladiators, in challenges that test their speed, strength, endurance, and agility.

This season, the Gladiators include Apollo, Athena, Bionic, Comet, Cyclone, Diamond, Dynamite, Electro, Fire, Fury, The Giant, Hammer, Legend, Nitro, Phantom, Sabre, Steel, and Viper.

Gladiators airs on BBC One and iPlayer, with new episodes every Saturday, including the highly anticipated January 24 episode featuring the introduction of Everest.