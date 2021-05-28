Gizelle Bryant Confirms Her Breakup With Jamal On ‘RHOP’

Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac has yet to premiere, but Gizelle Bryant is already sharing some details about her plot. Jamal Bryant and Gizelle Bryant are no longer together, according to Gizelle. The breakup comes amid reports of Jamal’s adultery and Gizelle’s family’s lack of support for their restored romance. The ex-couple has also been accused of fabricating events for the cameras.

Gizelle’s co-stars and family were not happy with her decision to reconcile with Jamal.

Due to his infidelity and having children outside of their marriage, Gizelle and Jamal divorced. When they divorced, their children were toddlers.

Their daughters were not pleased when they reconciled after more than a decade of divorce. Gizelle battled to convince her teenage daughters to accept their relationship during season 5 of the show.

Gizelle Bryant’s Father Isn’t a Fan of Her Rekindled Romance With Jamal Bryant

In one episode, Gizelle’s eldest daughter Grace informed mom, “When we’re all together, it’s just you two and us three, it’s not a big family.” “We’re not saying we don’t trust you; we simply want the best for you because we’ve seen what he’s done before.”

Jamal’s father was also against it, citing his “six or seven baby mothers” as the cause. Gizelle’s co-stars, on the other hand, had more to say.

Jamal did not put up enough effort, according to Karen Huger and Robyn Dixon. Jamal was obviously missing from the activities attended by the other couples. In one episode, he even missed a holiday family photograph.

Jamal and Gizelle Bryant have been accused of fabricating their romance for the sake of the show.

Another reason some co-stars, including Monique Samuels, were skeptical of the Bryants’ relationship is that another woman claimed to be dating Jamal. Samuels claimed on the Season 5 reunion… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.