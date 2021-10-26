Giselle of Aespa issues an apology for using a racial slur, saying, “I Will Continue To Learn.”

After being captured mouthing a racial slur in a YouTube video and drawing anger from netizens, Giselle, a member of fourth-generation K-pop group Aespa, issued an apology on Monday.

The 20-year-old singer used her official Twitter account, which has over 1.6 followers, to write, “My name is GISELLE, and I’d want to introduce myself. I apologize for saying the incorrect term from the lyrics of the music that was playing on-site. I didn’t intend to do it for any reason, but I got carried away when one of my favorite artists’ songs was played. I apologize profusely.” “I will continue to learn and be more careful of my behaviors,” she stated in another tweet. The uproar began when SM Entertainment, the girl group’s management agency, gave a behind-the-scenes look at the girl group’s preparations for the release of its popular single “Savage” on Saturday. The members can be seen singing along to Sza and Travis Scott’s “Love Galore” in one of the video’s scenes, with Giselle mouthing the phrase, “Called me after the things I said, Skrrt, skrrt on n—-as.” After receiving backlash from fans, SM Entertainment took the video off from its YouTube channel right away. Some internet users, however, were able to save and re-post a portion of the video in which Giselle was seen mouthing the racial slur.

Aespa fans were divided by the four-second clip.

While some say Giselle was reckless despite her fluency in English, others argue that not all English speakers are well-versed in taboo phrases.

“There’s no excuse,” a fan said, “she genuinely speaks English fluently.”

“Speaking fluently doesn’t imply you have to know every word,” another person added.

Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning are four members of Aespa, which was founded in 2020 to “navigate the real world.” According to Nylon, their AI equivalents — -Karina, -Giselle, -Winter, and -Ningning — are in command of the virtual world and serve as their “support systems.”

The group’s first single, “Black Mamba,” marked the start of their musical careers. The music video for the song reached 100 million views on YouTube in just 51 days, making Aespa the fastest K-pop rookie act to do so on the platform.

Since its debut, the music video for “Black Mamba” has been seen almost 185 million times.

Aespa made its American broadcast debut on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” earlier this month, performing “Savage.”